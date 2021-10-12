Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of ABG opened at $211.17 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.65 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.