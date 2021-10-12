Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($45.70) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 17,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,114. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $418.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,411.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 205,962 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares during the period.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

