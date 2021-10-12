Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.21. 425,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. Ashland Global has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.