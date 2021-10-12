ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

ASC opened at GBX 2,322 ($30.34) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,284 ($29.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,516.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,427.29.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

