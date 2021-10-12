ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,284.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,284 ($29.84) and last traded at GBX 2,355 ($30.77), with a volume of 140734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,408 ($31.46).

ASC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,516.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,427.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

