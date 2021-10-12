Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,043 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 283,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 83,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,438,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAQ opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

