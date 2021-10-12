Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.68. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $5,766,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

