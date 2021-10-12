Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $583.29 Million

Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $583.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.30 million and the lowest is $582.20 million. Atlassian posted sales of $459.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

TEAM stock traded up $9.27 on Friday, reaching $398.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,974. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.28. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of -139.11, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Atlassian by 23.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Atlassian by 44.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.