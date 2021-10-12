Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Augusta Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:AUGG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,368. Augusta Gold has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.