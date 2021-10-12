AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 25,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $2,945,140.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 813,623 shares of company stock worth $99,878,679. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

