Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,794 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 750.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.24. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

