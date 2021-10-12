AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.10.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

