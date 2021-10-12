Axa S.A. Buys 28,758 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

TPIC stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

