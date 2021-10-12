Axa S.A. Has $13.52 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Axa S.A. grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,245,000 after acquiring an additional 299,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $201.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.