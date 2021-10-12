Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 498.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,705,000 after buying an additional 610,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,268,000 after buying an additional 312,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 36.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

