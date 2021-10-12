Axa S.A. Sells 13,749 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Copart by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

