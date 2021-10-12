Axa S.A. Sells 31,120 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,120 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $113.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.