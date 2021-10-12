Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 2,505,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,584. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 154.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 255,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

