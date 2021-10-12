B. Riley Cuts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $102.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCS. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 235.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 40,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Century Communities by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.