Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €80.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.75 ($89.12).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €82.30 ($96.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €83.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.61.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

