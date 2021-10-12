Bailard Inc. Invests $159,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 457.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 757,539 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $634.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

