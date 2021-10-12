Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 2,307 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,355,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,149,000 after purchasing an additional 116,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.74.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,803 shares of company stock worth $50,342,331. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

