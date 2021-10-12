BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the September 15th total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDORY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 69,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,427. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.75.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

