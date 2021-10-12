Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 88.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.39 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.16, a PEG ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

