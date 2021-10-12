Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.73.

Get Turing alerts:

Turing stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.