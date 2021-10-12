Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 142,129 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 4,652.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $743.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

