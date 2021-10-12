Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 238,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $204.53 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $209.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

