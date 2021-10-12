Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 152.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 61.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 59,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 63.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 50.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 40,547 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,408 shares of company stock worth $12,214,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

