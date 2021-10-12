Bank of Montreal Can Buys 25,415 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STMP shares. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP opened at $329.61 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.51, for a total value of $68,240.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total value of $823,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

