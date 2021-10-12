Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TTEC were worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 891.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTEC by 229.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,913,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 in the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

TTEC stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

