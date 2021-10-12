Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.73 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Western Midstream Partners worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

