Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Unum Group worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 86.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNM. raised their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

