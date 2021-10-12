Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,354 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $20,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Novanta by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 615.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 129.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.53. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $168.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

