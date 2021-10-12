Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,214,779 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 252.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of GoPro worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,432,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.21.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,769,280. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

