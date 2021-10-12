Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of TG Therapeutics worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TGTX opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.11.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.