Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of NBT Bancorp worth $21,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 241.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

