Barclays Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €45.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.04 ($47.11).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA:STM opened at €35.95 ($42.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.50. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.