Barclays Increases MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $72.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

NYSE MET opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. MetLife has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

