Barclays Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €55.40

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.40. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

