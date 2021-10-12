Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of ASOS from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,040.00.
ASOS stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASOS has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $81.65.
ASOS Company Profile
ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
