Barclays Trims AT&T (NYSE:T) Target Price to $30.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.69.

AT&T stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

