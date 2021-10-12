Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRSLF remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Barsele Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.66.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
