Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRSLF remained flat at $$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Barsele Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.66.

Get Barsele Minerals alerts:

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on the Barsele Gold project. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.