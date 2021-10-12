BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 687.5% in September

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 687.5% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BWAGF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BWAGF traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.