BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Up 687.5% in September

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 687.5% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 378.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on BWAGF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS BWAGF traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. 365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. BAWAG Group has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

