Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.53. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

