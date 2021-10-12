Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $87.49. 17,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,082. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after acquiring an additional 202,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,576 shares during the period. MWG Management Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the 1st quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.