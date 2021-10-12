Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post sales of $23.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.70 million and the lowest is $21.60 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

BLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $380,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,135.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,787. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,767. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

