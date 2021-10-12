Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 56,910 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 569,100.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $9,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,920,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,733. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

