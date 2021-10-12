Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169,760 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises about 2.7% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Digital Turbine worth $22,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

APPS traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 141,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,412. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

