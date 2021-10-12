Beyond Finance Price Down 14.1% This Week (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001320 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $201,095.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,303.55 or 1.00106359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.22 or 0.06162853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

